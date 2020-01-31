Jurgen Locadia recalled from Hoffenheim loan by Brighton

Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia has been recalled from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the United States and MLS side FC Cincinnati.

Locadia scored four times in 12 appearances in all competitions for the German side.

The 26-year-old joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for £14million in January 2018 but struggled to hold down a place.

He scored six goals in 43 appearances before being loaned out to Hoffenheim at the start of the season.