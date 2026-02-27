Wolves flop set to replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann will hopefully find a better barber in Florida

Antoine Griezmann looks set to depart Atletico Madrid imminently amid transfer interest from MLS side Orlando City.

The France international is in his second spell at Atletico after returning from a two-year spell at Barcelona in 2021 in a loan move that was later made permanent.

Griezmann is Atletico's all-time record goalscorer and registered his 200th strike for the club in October.

Atletico Madrid preparing for life after Antoine Griezmann with move for Borussia Dortmund forward

Antoine Griezmann made his name as one of Europe's leading forwards at Atletico and returned to the club after a two-year spell at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 34 year old has found himself playing more of a squad role for Atletico this season, however, starting just six games in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

That has prompted Griezmann to consider his options, and he is reported to have an offer on the table to head over to Florida before the American transfer window closes at the end of March.

Antoine Griezmann is Atletico Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atletico are reported to be planning a bit of a farewell tour for Griezmann, with Goal reporting that he is expected to play three more games for the club before departing.

With the transfer window closed in Spain, however, Atletico won't be able to bring in a replacement until the summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much as Griezmann is now playing second fiddle to Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, he has still made 36 appearances in all competitions even if most of them have been from the bench, leaving a place that would need to be re-filled for next season.

To that end, Atletico already reported to have their eyes on former Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

Fichajes writes that the Silva holds appeal for Atletico despite his struggles since making the move to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Fabio Silva scored just five goals in 73 appearances for Wolves (Image credit: Getty)

Silva has contributed just two goals and six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the German side this season.

However, the 23 year old enjoyed his best goalscoring season when on loan in La Liga last season, which might suggest a return to Spain would be better suited to his talents.

Silva scored ten goals in 25 appearances for La Palmas on loan from Wolves last season having had previous temporary spells with Anderlecht, PSV and Rangers.