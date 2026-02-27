Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro can leave for under £25m: report

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell Pedro Porro this summer – for under £25 million.

Few Tottenham players have performed consistently this season, hence their lowly position in the Premier League table and the dismissal of Thomas Frank.

New manager Igor Tudor will hope to get more out of an underperforming squad in order to move clear of the relegation zone – and will look towards some key players: the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Hotspur could be losing major stars this summer

The latter is set to return from a hamstring injury sustained in January for this weekend, and that will be a major boost for Spurs.

But the right-back’s strong performances over the last three seasons in north London have not gone unnoticed.

Igor Tudor is looking for more from his players (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Interista, Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Porro this summer.

The 26-year-old has a reported release clause of €25 million in his contract – about £25m – which runs until 2028.

But Inter are expected to face competition for his signature, with several other admirers of Porro monitoring the situation.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who could leave the club in the summer.

If Dumfries stays, Inter could instead look to sign highly-rated 20-year-old Marco Palestra from Atalanta as a younger option.

Marco Palestra is a back-up option for Inter (Image credit: Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Spurs will be reluctant to let Porro leave regardless of interest from top clubs, but the absence of European football next season - assuming they do not win the Champions League - could be a factor for the Spaniard.

Much could also depend on whether Spurs avoid relegation; dropping to the Championship would inevitably mean the loss of most of their key players, including Porro. For now, Inter’s interest is speculation, and it remains to be seen if such a move would appeal to Porro.

Porro is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs travel to Fulham this Sunday, as Premier League action continues.