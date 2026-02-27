Worrying World Cup sign? Pitch invader hauls Lionel Messi to the ground at Inter Miami ground after evading clutches of security

Security had to intervene after several fans in Puerto Rico rushed onto the pitch to get a moment with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was brought to the ground by a pitch invader during a pre-season friendly in Puerto Rico.

Inter Miami were playing an exhibition came against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel on Thursday evening, with Messi in action for the American side.

Multiple fans ran onto the pitch during the 89th minute to try and get up close and personal with Messi, prompting a stoppage in play.

This shirtless idiot got to Lionel Messi before being tackled by security, bringing Lionel Messi down too (Image credit: Getty Images)

One set of fans could be seen taking a selfie and asking for a shirt signature from Messi when a topless fan sprinted over and grabbed Messi in an embrace.

The pursuing security team caught up to the invader moments after he got Messi in a bearhug and tackled him to the ground - causing Messi to hit the deck too.

Messi was quickly back on his feet and unhurt but visibly irritated by the incident, which is absolutely fair enough.

Superstars footballers of Messi's profile have increasingly had to put up with over-enthusiastic morons who are inexplicably desperate to annoy their idol and thousands of other people in the stadium

There were similar incidents during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund during Euro 2024 last season, when people ran onto the pitch to try and get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match had already been postponed for an hour, reportedly due to a kit clash between the two sides.

This is nothing new for Messi, either, with fans also rushing onto the pitch following Inter Miami's 0-0 draw with Chicago last April.