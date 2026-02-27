Worrying World Cup sign? Pitch invader hauls Lionel Messi to the ground at Inter Miami ground after evading clutches of security
The Argentinian icon was rugby tackled by a pitch invader during an Inter Miami friendly in Puerto Rico
Lionel Messi was brought to the ground by a pitch invader during a pre-season friendly in Puerto Rico.
Inter Miami were playing an exhibition came against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel on Thursday evening, with Messi in action for the American side.
Multiple fans ran onto the pitch during the 89th minute to try and get up close and personal with Messi, prompting a stoppage in play.
Idiots stop play in Inter Miami pitch invasion to try and get to Lionel Messi
One set of fans could be seen taking a selfie and asking for a shirt signature from Messi when a topless fan sprinted over and grabbed Messi in an embrace.
The pursuing security team caught up to the invader moments after he got Messi in a bearhug and tackled him to the ground - causing Messi to hit the deck too.
يا لطيف يالفوضى pic.twitter.com/2z7MPUrhweFebruary 27, 2026
Messi was quickly back on his feet and unhurt but visibly irritated by the incident, which is absolutely fair enough.
Superstars footballers of Messi's profile have increasingly had to put up with over-enthusiastic morons who are inexplicably desperate to annoy their idol and thousands of other people in the stadium
There were similar incidents during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund during Euro 2024 last season, when people ran onto the pitch to try and get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The match had already been postponed for an hour, reportedly due to a kit clash between the two sides.
This is nothing new for Messi, either, with fans also rushing onto the pitch following Inter Miami's 0-0 draw with Chicago last April.
