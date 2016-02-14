Just a normal night - Luis Enrique brushes off brilliant Barcelona

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says a spectacular 6-1 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday was just a "normal night" by his team's high standards.

Luis Suarez scored his second hat-trick in 12 days at Camp Nou, while Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar provided the other goals as the Catalan giants tore the unfortunate visitors apart.

The highlight of the game was Messi's 'Cruyff penalty' assist, where he passed the ball to Suarez for the Uruguayan to smash home his third of the night, evoking a similar party piece performed by the former Barcelona player and coach during his time with Ajax.

However, Luis Enrique played down the sumptuous offering from his players, insisting trophies are the only benchmark the 2014-15 treble winners should be measured against.

"I don't think it was a historic night," he said. "It is a very nice night because we have beaten a great team.

"But it has just been a normal night. Historical? No. It will be historic when we claim titles.

"I'm sorry, but I don't think anything special has happened. I'm used to seeing them train and there they are even better.

"Maybe I'll have to watch the replay, because the tension has seen me interpret the game in another way.

"But I have seen my players do even more spectacular things [than tonight]."

Messi's cheeky assist from the spot for Suarez sparked debate and was regarded as disrespectful by some, but Luis Enrique did not see it that way.

"A penalty like that is allowed. It is a legal move and we all know it's been done before with Cruyff," he added.

"It will generate a big debate, however, I would not do a penalty like that because I'd end up falling over.

"But there will be people who like it and people who won't.

"Here, as well as winning titles, we like our members to enjoy the game, and we like to win in a spectacular but sporting way."

Barcelona remain top of La Liga, three points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid after Diego Simeone's men picked up a 1-0 win over Getafe earlier in the day.