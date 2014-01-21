Juve striker Vucinic on verge of Inter move
Juventus striker Mirko Vucinic is on the verge of completing a move to Inter, according to the player's agent.
The Montenegrin is believed to be the subject of a swap deal which would see Colombian Fredy Guarin heading in the opposite direction, a move not welcomed by fans at San Siro.
Vucinic was briefly linked with a loan move to Premier League side Arsenal, but now looks likely to remain in Serie A with Inter.
"We will have to wait, but hopefully not for long," agent Alessandro Lucci told reporters following a meeting with Guarin's agent and Juve directors in Milan.
"Now, I am going to meet with Inter."
Vucinic has scored two goals in eight Serie A appearances for Juve this season, while Guarin has three in 19 for Inter.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.