Juve striker Vucinic on verge of Inter move

The Montenegrin is believed to be the subject of a swap deal which would see Colombian Fredy Guarin heading in the opposite direction, a move not welcomed by fans at San Siro.

Vucinic was briefly linked with a loan move to Premier League side Arsenal, but now looks likely to remain in Serie A with Inter.

"We will have to wait, but hopefully not for long," agent Alessandro Lucci told reporters following a meeting with Guarin's agent and Juve directors in Milan.

"Now, I am going to meet with Inter."

Vucinic has scored two goals in eight Serie A appearances for Juve this season, while Guarin has three in 19 for Inter.