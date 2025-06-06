There's going to be a lot of change at Manchester United this summer.

After missing out on any form of European competition next season, the club may need to be more careful with its spending in the transfer market.

It may result in several departures as Ruben Amorim looks to mould the squad in his image and repair any damage done last season.

Rasmus Hojlund could make Manchester United exit imminently

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund scored just four league goals all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player who may be on the way out is Rasmus Hojlund who didn't enjoy a particularly fruitful season.

He managed 10 goals across 52 performances, far below the level expected when Manchester United shelled out €77 million for him in 2023.

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has dwindled in front of goal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League finalists Inter Milan are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport Hojlund appears to be the target to do just that.

His age, salary expectations, and his experience playing in Serie A are all factors that lead their search to the Danish international who has reportedly given the green light for talks over a potential move to accelerate.

FourFourTwo now understands that the Italian club have made contact with Manchester United over a potential loan deal, with the option to buy, that could become an obligation should certain targets be achieved.

Selling Hojlund is likely to be far below the cash they splashed on him two years ago, with Transfermarkt valuing him at just €35 million, meaning they could lose over half their money.

Ruben Amorim has a huge task on his hands at Old Trafford this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Hojlund moving on would be best for both parties. He has struggled greatly in the Premier League and being just 22, it would give him every chance to revive his career at such a young age.

For Manchester United, much has been made over the fact the current crop of players aren't the best fit for Amorim's system. Moving Hojlund on and using any potential funds towards an striker Amorim really like may be the best way forward.