Juventus boss Conte wary of Torino clash

The Serie A champions have not lost to their neighbouring rivals in 18 years and have won all but one of their domestic fixtures so far this campaign.

A 2-1 win over Chievo last time out was sealed by an own-goal from Alessandro Bernardini while striker Alberto Paloschi also saw a goal incorrectly chalked off.

And Conte, who was a Juve player the last time Torino secured victory in the Derby della Mole has warned his players to step up their performance levels if they are to keep their form going.

"We’ve got great respect for Torino," Conte said. "They’re an excellent side and have good players.

"We know the derby is always a different type of game. I remember the year (1994-95) when we won the title but lost both games against Torino.

"We know we need to improve but there are also plenty of positives from our start to the season.

"It will be tough this year. Whoever we face will try and stop us from playing and make life difficult.

"The form book goes out of the window in derby games and we need to stay on our guard. Anything could happen."

Cont will definitely be without long-term absentees Simone Pepe and Martin Caceres, but had positive news over Mirko Vucinic's knee injury.

The Montenegrin returned from the recent international break with the knock, which it was feared could keep him out until the new year, but Conte revealed he could return for the Stadio Olimpico clash.

He added: "We've got one more training session remaining and we'll make our assessments on the players' condition.

"Vucinic has trained and his condition is improving."