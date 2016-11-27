Juventus confirm broken leg for Dani Alves

Juventus have announced that Dani Alves suffered a serious leg break during the 3-1 Serie A loss to Genoa on Sunday.

The former Barcelona full-back was carried off on a stretcher with 14 minutes left to play at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, after hurting himself following a clumsy challenge on Lucas Ocampos.

Tests have now revealed that he has sustained a compound fracture and is therefore likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with further examinations set to take place on Monday.

"The first assessments carried in hospital have revealed a compound fracture of the fibula of his left leg, which will be re-evaluated tomorrow [Monday]," a Juventus statement confirmed.

Leonardo Bonucci is also set for tests back in Turin after he picked up a thigh muscle injury in the shock defeat.

"With regard to Leonardo Bonucci, a strain to the left thigh was detected, which will also be reassessed," the club said.

Two goals from Giovanni Simeone - the son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego - helped Genoa to a win that means Juve's lead at the top of Serie A remains at four points.