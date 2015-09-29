Juventus fine and suspend Caceres after car crash

Juventus defender Martin Caceres has been fined and suspended from first-team activities by the Serie A club after crashing his Ferrari in Turin on Monday.

Caceres is reported to have crashed the vehicle into the central reservation and collided with two parked cars late on Monday night before coming to a stop beneath a bus shelter.

The Italian champions later explained in a statement that the Uruguayan would be fined while also being excluded from first-team activities.

His actions represented a "serious violation of his contractual obligations to Juventus", they added, "as well as damaging the image of the club".

The 28-year-old had been likely to feature in Juve's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.