K-League apologises after referees arrested in match-fixing probe

K-League president Kwon Oh-gap has apologised to South Korean football supporters after two referees were suspended as part of a match-fixing investigation.

Busan District Public Prosecutor's Office have arrested the two match officials with local reports suggesting the probe relates to payments received from former Gyeongnam FC president Ahn Jong-bok. Ahn was arrested last month on suspicion of corruption and embezzlement.

Kwon said in a statement on the league's website: "We have disappointed you gravely.

"We are actively co-operating with the prosecutors' investigation to resolve the suspicions. We suspended the two referees under investigation from all games this month."

It is not the first match-fixing investigation to hit South Korean football. In 2011, 50 players were arrested in an investigation which led the government to threaten to close the league down. Forty-one players were later handed lifetime bans.