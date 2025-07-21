Why are England no longer taking the knee before Euro 2025 matches?

England had been taking the knee at Euro 2025

England have announced they will no longer be taking a knee before their Euro 2025 games.

The Lionesses had done so before every fixture this tournament on their run to the semi-finals as a gesture against racism and discrimination in football.

However, after one of their players have continued to receive racist messages the team feels more has to be done to stop abuse.

England: Why aren't they taking a knee anymore?

On Sunday defender Jess Carter released a statement saying she had received racist abuse throughout the tournament.

The Gotham FC player has at times not had her best performances, which has led some fans to send the 27-year-old abuse.

She said in a statement she would be taking a break from social media platforms because of it.

Carter said: "From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse. While I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result, I don't agree, or think, it's OK to target someone's appearance or race.

"As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with."

Carter has received support from her teammates, staff, the FA, supporters and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Lionesses are also working with the police to try and hold those responsible to account.

In another show of support for Carter, England will no longer take a knee.

They confirmed the news in a statement released by the Lionesses official account.

It said: "It's clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism."

England held a press conference on Sunday as they build-up to their semi-final against Italy and defender Lucy Bronze was asked about the abuse Carter had received.

Bronze said: "For her to speak out is so empowering to our whole team in general, especially to the likes of someone like Michelle [Agyemang] who is in her first tournament.

"It gives people more power to be brave, stand up and speak up and see all the team-mates and the country are behind [Carter]. That means a lot in moments like this.

"A lot of players have known that this has always been an issue in football. To hear Jess talking about it yesterday, we're all just so disappointed in so-called fans writing these messages."

England will play Italy on Tuesday as they attempt to defend the trophy they won in 2022.