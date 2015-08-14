Kaka thrilled with 'big day' after Brazil recall

Orlando City captain Kaka revelled in "a big day" after his return to Brazil's national set-up was announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder, who has scored nine goals and notched four assists in 22 MLS matches, thanked Orlando for providing the platform that allowed him to break back into Brazil's squad for friendlies against Costa Rica and United States next month.

Kaka is Orlando's second most-prolific goalscorer this season, while he was named MVP in this year's All-Star match against Tottenham.

Having played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups but missing out on home soil last year, Kaka was thrilled to earn a spot in Dunga's latest squad as the 51-year-old coach looks ahead to Russia 2018.

"It's a big day for me… I'm back in the national team after almost a year, and I'm so happy for that," Kaka said on Thursday.

"I think I can help the national team in this period. We're starting the qualification process for the next World Cup, so it's an important period for everybody and also for me.

"So, I'm so happy and glad to be back in the national team again."

Kaka last played for Brazil in a 4-0 win away to Japan in October 2014, while in 89 appearances for his country, the former Real Madrid and Milan attacker has scored 29 goals.

Dunga's squad will take on Costa Rica on September 5 and United States three days later, with both friendlies to be held in USA.