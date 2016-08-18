Kante must adapt to Chelsea demands, warns Ballack

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has warned N'Golo Kante that he must adapt to the demands of a bigger club following his transfer from Leicester City.

The France international moved to Stamford Bridge for a reported £32 million fee after helping to inspire Leicester to last season's remarkable Premier League title win.

Kante made his full debut in the 2-1 win over West Ham on Monday and was widely praised for his performance, although he was arguably fortunate to escape a second yellow card for a challenge on Dimitri Payet in the closing stages.

Ballack, who won the Premier League and three FA Cups in a fine four-year spell with Chelsea, believes Kante was a shrewd signing, but still has plenty to prove.

"Players were underperforming and I think that's why Chelsea made the right decision to buy this player, because he was a key player at Leicester," he told Omnisport.

"Also, when I saw him play for the French team, he reminds me a bit of [Claude] Makelele in his style of play.

"I think he could give that team a solid basis which is necessary for the right balance of the team in terms of offensive and defensive.

"He's the right player, he seems the right player, he's a good buy but still he has to deliver and he has to show that also adapt to a bigger club and bigger expectations which is not easy. But I think on paper it's a good signing."