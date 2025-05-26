Chelsea have already signed '25-goal striker' according to Premier League cult hero
Chelsea have a wealth of forwards at their disposal - and few have worked out this season
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku should be weighing up his options this summer after finding himself battling for a place in Enzo Maresca's side.
The France international made the move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2023 after excelling in the Bundesliga.
But he has struggled to make a similar impact on the Premier League after suffering through an injury-hit first season and then finding himself out of favour this season.
Nkunku has started just nine Premier League games for Chelsea this season, with Maresca generally preferring to field Nkunku in the Conference League.
The 27 year old has been out with an unspecified knock over the past few weeks, which meant he missed Chelsea's semi-final victory over Djurgarden - though it is hoped Nkunku will be fit and available in time to face Real Betis in Wednesday's final.
And speaking to Betting Lounge, Hamann said: "You've got to feel for Christopher Nkunku because picked up a bad injury, he did his [knee] ligament when he came to Chelsea.
"Obviously he's a brilliant player. That's why he's been at the top level for some time. Injury can obviously play a part because he was just full of confidence before that.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I think he tried things which he never really thought they're not going to come off and confidence is a big thing."
Hamann feels that a move away from Chelsea to join a club willing to give him a more prominent role could be just what Nkunku needs at this point.
Hamann continued: "With Nkunku, if the knee doesn't bother him, and obviously you've got to do a medical when you come to a club, I think he's a player who can really go places if he goes somewhere else."
"If he went to a club where he was the main man then he could score 25 goals a season. I think he could go places because he's a fantastic player.
"From what I've seen in the Bundesliga the last few seasons, I've rarely seen a player that excited me more than him. It's a shame it hasn't worked out, as I said. The injury didn't help.
"It'll be interesting to see what's going to happen because I think he's a fantastic player if you handle him the right way."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.