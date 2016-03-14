Karanka back in charge at Middlesbrough

Aitor Karanka has resumed charge of Middlesbrough and looks set to stay on as manager for the rest of the season.

The former Real Madrid assistant coach was relieved of his duties ahead of the 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Sunday after he reportedly told his players he would be leaving the club.

It was claimed in the local media that Karanka had stormed out of a furious meeting with the squad, having accused them of lacking "desire" during recent matches.

But a club statement released on Monday read: "Middlesbrough Football Club can confirm that head coach Aitor Karanka will be resuming first team duties with the club with immediate effect.

"We have 10 games left this season and as a club we are fully focused on what remains of our Championship campaign."

Middlesbrough, who host promotion rivals Hull City on Friday, are second in the table.