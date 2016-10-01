Karanka pleased with attitude and intensity

Aitor Karanka was thrilled with a hard-earned point after his Middlesbrough side held struggling West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium.

Cristhian Stuani headed the visitors ahead shortly after half-time in Saturday's clash – with goal-line technology confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line prior to Mark Noble hooking it clear.

However, Stuani's opener was swiftly cancelled out by Dimitri Payet's wonder-strike, and Karanka conceded that West Ham's extra quality was always likely to be a factor.

"It is a good point, especially after three defeats. It is especially important the way that we have got this point," Karanka said.

"I said before the game that West Ham are not in their best moment but they have amazing players. So I'm pleased to add one more point and play with that intensity.

"Quality can make the difference. If we don't win the game my main concern is to play with the right attitude and we did that.

"It was difficult to stop. The quality of players like Payet was always going to be the difference.

"With this crowd and with these players, I think West Ham is going to go up."

The draw means that Middlesbrough stay in 16th heading into the international break, having amassed six points on their return to the top-flight so far.