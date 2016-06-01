Karius hails Klopp as one of world's best

Liverpool signing Loris Karius hailed Jurgen Klopp as one of the world's best and a key reason for his decision to move to the Premier League club.

The goalkeeper's move from Mainz, for a reported £4.7million, was completed in May as he looks to challenge Simon Mignolet for the starting spot at Anfield.

Karius, 22, said Klopp was influential in his decision to join Liverpool, who appear set for further additions in the off-season.

"He was a big factor because he is one of the best coaches in the world and has shown how well he brings young players forward," he told Sport Bild.

"There is also the tradition of the club, the atmosphere, which is not so common in the world.

"Of course, I'm financially improved with such a transfer. All in all, it was the perfect total package."

Karius has made numerous performances for Germany at youth level and has played almost 100 Bundesliga matches.

He remains hopeful of breaking into Joachim Low's squad at some point, but said performing at club level was crucial.

"I just have to cause a stir and do my job very well in Liverpool," Karius said.

"If I succeed, I certainly hope that at some point the call from Low comes."