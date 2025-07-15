'I don't know exactly which position Arne has in mind for Florian': Jurgen Klopp questions Liverpool's tinkering techniques

Jürgen Klopp is unsure where Florian Wirtz will play for Liverpool.

Wirtz, who became Liverpool's most expensive signing of all time when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, is yet to make his debut for the Reds after he penned a five-year deal in June.

But former boss Klopp has questioned his fellow countryman's best position and says Arne Slot has quite the job on his hands finding room for the talented 22-year-old playmaker this season.

Where will Florian Wirtz play for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz usually plays as an attacking midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Ladson penned his thoughts on the matter following the German international's arrival on Merseyside, insisting he thinks the ex-Leverkusen star will most likely be Slot's new number ten.

Wirtz excels at driving into tight areas with his low centre of gravity and terrific footwork, similar sometimes to how Lionel Messi once was during his peak at Barcelona. An intelligent attacking player, the 22-year-old has a knack for picking the correct pass at the right time.

"There's no question about it, that's an insane sum," said ex-Liverpool boss Klopp when asked what he thought about Wirtz's arrival at Liverpool. "We all agree that we're talking about a great player here.

"I know I once said that I'm out if we pay 100m euros for a player. But the world keeps changing. That is how the market is. My part of football will always remain the game itself, but if you want to play at the top level, you can't train all your players yourself. Sometimes you need to get hold [of players from] somewhere else."

Jurgen Klopp won eight trophies during his successful spell at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding more, Klopp insisted he is unsure just where Wirtz will play for Liverpool, but believes the German star will have no trouble adapting to the English game.

"Yes, although of course I don't know exactly which position Arne has in mind for Florian," added the 58-year-old.

"He's an outstanding player who can give any club something great. Whether he'll make the reigning English champions even better remains to be seen."

In FourFourTwo's view, we agree with Klopp that Wirtz will be a joy to watch in the Premier League. We're excited to see how he fits in with Liverpool's plans for success this season.