Kearney hails St Mirren patience as they take relegation battle to final day

Oran Kearney praised the patience of the St Mirren players and fans after the dramatic 2-0 home win over Hamilton took the relegation battle to the last day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Accies centre-back Alex Gogic was given a straight red card in the 29th minute by referee Willie Collum for hauling back Saints striker Simeon Jackson.

Kearney’s side dominated possession thereafter and peppered Hamilton’s goal until the 74th minute when Kyle McAllister, on loan from Derby County, drove in the opener before Kyle Magennis added a second deep in added time.

The second-bottom Buddies moved to within one point of the Lanarkshire side, who ended the game with nine men after substitute Mickel Miller went off injured with all three substitutions made.

Saints are away to already-relegated Dundee in their final fixture while Hamilton host St Johnstone with the relegation play-off spot up yet to be decided.

Kearney was pleased with the efforts of all in black and white.

He said: “I thought in a highly pressurised situation the way they went about their business against 10 men and then nine was top notch.

“At no stage tonight did I see frustration or people deviate from the game plan.

“We stuck to the game plan and kept knocking and knocking at the door.

“I am not one for luck this and luck that, I think if you keep doing the right things sooner or later something will give.

“The fans were brilliant, hugely important.

“There were around 6,500 here and the role that they play is huge, particularly on nights like this because to not bring that edginess into the stadium was so important and there was patience from everybody and thankfully we got our rewards.”

Accies boss Brian Rice claimed Gogic’s “stupid ” dismissal proved costly.

He said: “The sending off changes the game, simple as that.

“We had the best chance in the first half we don’t take it, St Mirren had one chance to them and it was a stupid sending off on our part.

“It completely changes the game and gives St Mirren the chance to get on the front foot and put us under pressure but we were handling everything, putting out bodies on the line.

“It doesn’t matter what managers think, the referee makes a decision and that’s it, you get on with it.”