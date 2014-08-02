Keita: Garcia methods similar to Guardiola

Former Barcelona midfielder Keita joined the Eternal City outfit on a one-year contract following a spell at Valencia.

The 34-year-old enforcer is relishing the opportunity to work under Garcia and drew comparisons between the French tactician and Guardiola - who he played under during his time at Barca.

Keita told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have come into a great squad and a united locker room.

"With players like Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi, Morgan De Sanctis, Mehdi Benatia, Miralem Pjanic and I'm surely forgetting others, we have everything it takes to enjoy a great season.

"We are working for the Scudetto and reinforced the team. I am confident , as now it's up to us players.

"Pep spoke highly of me at Barcelona because he always recognised my work for the team. Garcia is similar and reminds me of Pep, as he too likes to see his team play good football via possession and control.

"They have the same credo: results are to be sought through good football."