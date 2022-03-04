Kevin Holt fires Partick Thistle up to third with late winner against Inverness
By PA Staff published
Kevin Holt scored five minutes from time as Partick Thistle climbed above Inverness to third in the cinch Championship with a 1-0 victory at Firhill on Friday night.
The hosts were without a win in five matches in all competitions coming into the fixture, but Holt connected with a low corner in the closing stages to snatch all three points.
Holt’s strike settled a tight affair which had seen both sides squander chances to break the deadlock, with Juan Alegria a particular threat for the home side and Austin Samuels going close for Inverness in the first half.
Inverness’ winless streak now stands at 11 league matches ahead of their clash with leaders Arbroath next weekend.
