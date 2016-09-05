Khedira unhappy with United's Schweinsteiger treatment

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira understands Manchester United's stance over Bastian Schweinsteiger, but feels his former Germany team-mate deserves better.

Schweinsteiger, 32, has been frozen out at Old Trafford, seemingly not in manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

Khedira has been unimpressed by the treatment of Schweinsteiger, who played his final Germany game on Wednesday, at the Premier League giants.

"I would never be in a situation that a club asks me to go," he told Welt am Sonntag.

"A player with a great career does not deserve that one eventually tells him, 'Hey, you go'."

Khedira added: "Overall, I find the situation a pity because Bastian for me is a player to whom I have looked up to."

However, Khedira understands the stance of United, the club Schweinsteiger joined from Bayern Munich in July last year.

"On the other hand, one must also understand the clubs. Football is business," he said.

"There is no gratitude in our industry. If Jose Mourinho has other plans, you have to accept that."