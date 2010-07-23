Khumalo keen on Spurs switch

The 23-year-old Swiss-born centre-back, who currently plays for South African champions Supersport United, has stated that a move to England would be a dream for him.

GEAR:Get the new Spurs shirt

Khumalo, a goalscorer in South Africa's 2-1 win over France at the World Cup, is expected to initially join the White Hart Lane outfit on trial, with view to a permanent deal.

"They are working on it at the moment, but it hasn't been confirmed as of yet," he told Football365.co.za.

"It would be a dream. I have always wanted to play in England and obviously in the Premier League and it would be a dream to move to Tottenham - and if it happened it would be up to me to make sure it works."

Partnering Aaron Mokoena in defence, Khumalo’s notable performances for the host nation caught the eye of several managers, but it appears that Harry Redknapp’s side will win the player’s signature.

After an impressive fourth place finish in the Premier League last season, Tottenham are preparing for their first ever Champions League campaign, a competition that Khumalo believes is the only one that can rival the World Cup.

"Playing in the Champions League would be another dream. I think the Champions League is the closest level to the World Cup in terms of quality and the play, so it would be great to make the move."



By Nick Poyser



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook