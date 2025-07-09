Tottenham closing in on signing promoted star following offer: report

Thomas Frank may soon have another defender at his disposal for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to sign a star who won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Spurs are looking to bolster their squad after a difficult season that saw them finish just one place above the relegation zone.

They have already landed permanent deals for defenders Kota Takai, Luka Vuskovic and Kevin Danso, but feel there’s still room in their rearguard ranks.

Tottenham Hotspur in second attempt to land promoted star

Spurs have not lost any attraction to the defender despite a changing of the guard in the dugout (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs are keen watchers of the league below, having landed the likes of Archie Gray and Djed Spence in recent years based on their performances in the Championship.

There has been a change in the dugout, with Thomas Frank replacing Ange Postecoglou, but their admiration of talent displayed in the second tier has not altered.

Spurs' capture of Archie Gray from then-Championship Leeds United proved a success (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Spurs are attempting to sign Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.

It’s the north London club’s second attempt at signing the France youth international, with L’Equipe also revealing that they offered around €24m for the player in the winter window.

Burnley rejected that offer and went on to win promotion to the Premier League, with Esteve, along with CJ Egan-Riley and goalkeeper James Trafford, the primary cast credited with the Claret’s incredible defensive record last term, conceding just 16 goals in 46 games.

The same report claims Burnley demanded €35m in the winter, but with promotion complete and Spurs able to offer Champions League football, Scott Parker’s side may struggle to stand too defiantly in Esteve’s way.

Losing Esteve would not be ideal for Burnley boss Scott Parker (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Esteve is clearly highly rated by the powerbrokers at Spurs, on account of the repeated attempts to sign him.

However, Spurs are already very well stocked in central defence, so his competition for minutes will not be easy.

That could be the only bargaining chip left in Parker’s arsenal; he’s already lost Egan-Riley to Marseille, and Trafford is being linked away, so holding Esteve could prove vital for the Clarets’ survival.

Esteve is valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt.