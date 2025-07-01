Tottenham talks for record signing 'confirmed': report
Tottenham are ready to break their transfer record in order to improve Thomas Frank's squad
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is hoping to waste no time in bolstering the squad he inherited.
Winning the Europa League and breaking their 17-year trophy drought wasn't enough to cover for the fact that Spurs had finished 17th in the Premier League, their lowest position this century.
Evidently, there is quality in the squad, but the former Brentford boss will want to add some of his own vision to the existing squad of players.
Tottenham may break 'unofficial transfer embargo' to make record signing
The transfer being lined-up would certainly make a statement, as it would likely break Tottenham's current record transfer.
Richarlison's £60 million transfer currently stands as their record incoming, but Frank and co are willing to smash that ahead of the new season.
In the know transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a report from The Telegraph that states Tottenham are preparing a move for Mohammed Kudus, 24, of West Ham.
The Ghanaian has a £85 million release clause in his contract, £20 million more than they paid for Solanke, but The Telegraph believe West Ham would be willing to do a deal at a cheaper rate in order to finance a summer rebuild under Graham Potter.
If Kudus was to move, and the indication is he is 'open' to talks, it would represent the end of an 'unofficial transfer embargo' between Tottenham and West Ham. Scott Parker was the last player to make the direct switch in 2011, and when Emmanuel Adebayor was blocked from leaving Spurs for West Ham four years later it spelled the end of their business for the last decade.
Kudus, who is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt, may walk straight into the starting XI at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with club captain Heung-min Son being continuously linked with a move away this summer.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, it would represent a statement from Tottenham, should they shell out a significant fee for Kudus' signature.
He is extremely versatile, Transfermarkt have listed him as playing every position in the middle and final third of the pitch, bar defensive-midfield, and he consistently performs at a high level.
While Spurs do boast some high quality attacking talent, their depth is a worry, as was highlighted last season with their injury crisis, so adding quality from around the league will be invaluable.
The attraction of Champions League football is likely to also be a factor in Kudus' decision, with West Ham now not playing in Europe for the second season in a row.
