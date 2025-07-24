Tottenham begin talks for HUGE Kobbie Mainoo signing: report

Tottenham Hotspur have begun the process of a move for Manchester United star, Kobbie Mainoo.

Spurs are steadily building under new manager, Thomas Frank, having brought brought in the likes of Kota Takai and Mohammed Kudus, while securing loanees Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel on permanent contracts.

With Tottenham having beaten Manchester United in the Europa League final – and secured a Champions League place at the Red Devils' expense – the Lilywhites could twist the knife by taking one of the most promising young players at Old Trafford in Mainoo.

Kobbie Mainoo to Tottenham Hotspur gathers pace, with Manchester United struggling to tie him down

Mainoo has been a breakout star in recent seasons at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, it was reported that no Man United player would be safe from the axe, with new owners INEOS wanting to cut costs – and even the formerly untouchable duo of Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are considered available for a reasonable price.

Spurs have been looking to upgrade in midfield, triggering Morgan Gibbs-White's release clause at Nottingham Forest, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a post on X (formerly Twitter), while deals for Douglas Luiz and Joao Palhinha have been mooted, too.

Thomas Frank is rebuilding Spurs (Image credit: Copyright (c) 2025 Shutterstock Editorial. No use without permission.)

In the no.8 role, Frank has turned to Mainoo to strengthen his side, TBR Football reporting via transfer expert Graeme Bailey that Spurs have enquired about the England international.

Mainoo started just 24 times last season due to a combination of injuries and Ruben Amorim omitting him from his double-pivot for Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro, and with the 20-year-old still yet to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford, there's a question mark over his place under the INEOS administration.

As a homegrown talent, Mainoo would count as pure profit to satisfy the club's position in passing Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), as would Garnacho and a potential sale of Barcelona-bound Marcus Rashford next summer.

FourFourTwo understands, however, that there are a number of players that United would want to offload before Mainoo, who the club views as a crown jewel.

Ruben Amorim could lose big stars still (Image credit: Getty Images)

It could take as much as £75m for United to part with the player, who is a fan favourite, which Tottenham are unlikely to want to offer after heavy spending so far this term.

Mainoo is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.