Ki has mixed feelings over Asian Cup appearance

The 25-year-old has become a key figure for Swansea under Garry Monk, starting every Premier League fixture this season, but will depart for Australia with his national team in the new year.

And Ki says the timing of the tournament is not ideal after making a strong start to the season.

"The Asian Cup is a competition that takes place every four years," he is quoted as saying by WalesOnline.

"It's a big, big competition for myself as well, and my country, but it's a little bit disappointing that I have to be away for a month because we are doing quite well this season.

"I want to help as well before I leave the team on January 1. I also want to win the Asian Cup."

Swansea, who will also lose striker Wilfried Bony to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday.