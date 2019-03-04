Killie assistant Dyer backs Clarke’s call over benched duo

Kilmarnock assistant manager Alex Dyer insisted Steve Clarke made the correct decision to leave the influential pair of Eamonn Brophy and Jordan Jones on the bench against Motherwell.

Both players started the abandoned match in midweek but were only introduced with Kilmarnock chasing a late goal as they unsuccessfully tried to end their winless run.

With nine league goals to his name this season, 22-year-old Brophy is Killie’s top scorer and he seemed determined to prove a point when he entered the fray in the 72nd minute.

Within a minute of his arrival, he forced Mark Gillespie into a stunning save at full stretch after collecting Chris Burke’s cross and turning his defender with admirable ease.

The hosts had spurned the best chance of the game moments earlier when Rory McKenzie could only divert Aaron Tshibola’s cross onto the bar with Gillespie stranded.

Dyer was content with a point whilst defending the omission of two of Kilmarnock’s most creative players.

He said: “I think it’s a good point for us as it was a tough game with two hard teams who both wanted to get the win but it’s a good point for us in the end.

“The team needed freshening up and the manager made that decision, which is the right call. The boys who came in did well and that gives the players who are on the bench something to aim for when they get on and that’s part and parcel of football.

“It’s been difficult scoring goals and we are still trying to find our feet after a difficult period but we will come good again.”

Motherwell had chances of their own, particularly during the first period, through the impressive Jake Hastie, who twice forced Daniel Bachmann into smart saves.

The visitors’ best chance fell to Tom Aldred just before the hour but he failed to connect properly with a header when he should have scored.

Manager Stephen Robinson was not disheartened by the result, however.

Robinson stated: “I think both teams had chances to win the game, we had some excellent chances in the first half while they had their own in the second.

“Tom’s had the best chance of the game but the wind has just held up the ball as he was about to head it in but it’s just proved to be one of those days.

“Our goalkeeper has made an excellent save and they’ve also hit the bar so it’s probably a fair result at the end of the day.”