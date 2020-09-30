Kilmarnock confirm three positive coronavirus tests

Kilmarnock have announced three people at the club have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership side are due to face Motherwell on Friday and that game will still go ahead, but further testing for players and staff will be carried out on Thursday.

All three individuals are now self-isolating.

“Kilmarnock FC can confirm that three individuals have tested positive for Covid-19,” a club statement read.

“All three individuals are currently observing a period of self-isolation in line with Scottish Government and Joint Response Group (JRG) protocols and will be the subject of NHS testing today (Wednesday, September 30).

“Further scheduled testing for players and staff will be carried out on Thursday (October 1).

“Preparations for Friday’s Premiership match with Motherwell will continue while everyone wishes those affected a speedy recovery.”

Alex Dyer’s men secured a 1-0 win at St Mirren last weekend to put them fifth in the table ahead of Friday’s home clash with Motherwell.