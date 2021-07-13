Kilmarnock facing SPFL hearing over fielding ineligible player at East Kilbride

Kilmarnock will face a disciplinary hearing after fielding an ineligible player in their season-opening Premier Sports Cup win at East Kilbride.

New signing Daniel Armstrong featured as a substitute in the match despite being subject to a one-match suspension carried over from last season with Raith Rovers.

Killie have apologised for what they describe as an “inadvertent breach” of the rules and will make representation an at a Scottish Professional Football League hearing on July 15.

A statement from the Scottish Championship club read: “The club can confirm we face a disciplinary hearing after being charged with breaching SPFL rules and regulations.

“Daniel Armstrong was included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup Group G game against East Kilbride at K-Park Training Academy while the player was subject to a one-match Scottish FA suspension in the competition, carried over from last season with Raith Rovers.

“Daniel entered the field in the 72nd minute of the game, which we won 2-0.

“The club would like to apologise to our supporters, East Kilbride and to the footballing authorities for this inadvertent breach of the rules.”

Kilmarnock, relegated from the top flight last season, signed winger Armstrong, 23, last month.