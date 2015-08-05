Kimmich avoids serious injury following De Jong tackle

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has avoided serious injury following a challenge from Nigel de Jong that enraged Pep Guardiola on Tuesday.

Kimmich was withdrawn in the first half of his side's 3-0 win over Milan in the Audi Cup - having been hurt by a De Jong tackle.

Bayern coach Guardiola reacted furiously, exchanging angry words with Milan midfielder De Jong in the tunnel at half-time.

However, Guardiola's fears that the 20-year-old would face a lengthy lay-off have been assuaged.

A tweet from Bayern's official account on Wednesday read: "It's good news for Joshua #Kimmich! He only suffered a bruised thigh yesterday and will be out for a couple of days."

Kimmich is a new arrival at Bayern, who agreed a deal to bring in the youngster from Stuttgart in January.

He will miss the final of the Audi Cup against Real Madrid, but is now set to be available for Bayern's Bundesliga opener against Hamburg on August 14.