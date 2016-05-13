King, legend and star maker - Ibrahimovic on PSG career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic expressed his pride at what he achieved during four years with Paris Saint-Germain after confirming he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Sweden striker announced on Friday that he will call time on his stay at the Parc des Princes, with the Ligue 1 champions having one league game at home to Nantes and the Coupe de France final with Marseille to come.

Ibrahimovic declared that he rose from the status of "king" to "legend" during a trophy-laden spell in the French capital, citing his influence in establishing PSG as a major European force.

"I am very proud of the last four years. I loved every day I spent here," the 34-year-old said. "Paris Saint-Germain has become a star club in the world and I played a key role moving it forward.

"It is now the right time for me to take a different path.

"I would like to thank my team-mates, the technical staff and all the people in the club. My heart is with the fans. They were amazing from the first day I came here. They are the best fans in France.

"It is not a farewell but only an au revoir. I came like a king I leave like a legend, but I will be back."

He will feature for his country at Euro 2016, his three play-off goals against Denmark having guided Sweden to the finals, with news of his PSG departure likely to put a host of clubs on high alert.

Ibrahimovic, who won four league titles in France, has scored 36 top-flight goals this season.