Kisenkov handed six match spitting suspension

The incident occurred in the 73rd minute of the Russian Premier League side's 2-0 defeat at Terek Grozny on Sunday and earned the 32-year-old a second yellow card.

But the Russian Football Union have now dished out a lengthy ban that will see Kisenkov out of domestic action until April.

The Kaluga-born player has earned himself something of a reputation for ill-discipline in the Russian top flight this season, avoiding a yellow card in just two of his seven appearances.

In addition, he received eight cautions in 13 league fixtures while on loan at FK Rostov from Dynamo Moscow last season.

Tom finished the game in question with nine men after goalkeeper Petr Vasek was given his marching orders in stoppage time, with Terek Grozny netting from the subsequent penalty, and currently sit 13th in the league heading into the mid-season break.