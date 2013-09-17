Klinsmann delighted with USA progress

The German guided the American's to their seventh FIFA World Cup finals appearance with a 2-0 win over Mexico earlier this month.

Klinsmann revealed his pride at the achievement and praised the ever-growing support within America as one of the reasons for their success.

The national team have played their matches across the country during Klinsmann's reign and he believes that has lifted the profile of the game.

"It's fantastic to see what has happened over the last two years playing in all the different venues in qualifying, as well as friendlies," he said.

"It looks like our fans are just multiplying from game to game.

"We are getting bigger and bigger support, and it's real soccer support in terms of passion and singing songs and helping the team."

The 49-year-old is targeting two more victories in their final World Cup qualifying matches despite already sealing their place in next year's finals.

"For our last two qualifiers against Jamaica and Panama, our approach is six points," he said. "We want to win these two games badly, and we are going to bring in the best players.

"We are going to bring in everyone that is available and finish this qualifying campaign on the highest note possible.

"It's been a tremendous year so far in 2013, so we want to finish it off in the right away."

USA finish their qualifying campaign next month with the visit of Jamaica before travelling to Panama a couple of days later.