Klinsmann fired by USA after slow World Cup qualifying start

After more than five years as the United States' coach, Jurgen Klinsmann was fired on Monday after a pair of embarrassing losses.

U.S. Soccer announced it had parted ways with Klinsmann as coach and technical director of the national team program after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Costa Rica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying last week.

It was the nation's worst defeat in a World Cup qualifier since 1957 as the States dropped to the bottom of the qualifying group, having lost 2-1 at home to rivals Mexico four days earlier.

Klinsmann compiled a 55-27-16 record during his tenure, including record 12-game winning streak in 2013, the longest in the country's history.

"We want to thank Jurgen for his hard work and commitment during these last five years," U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a release. "He took pride in having the responsibility of steering the program, and there were considerable achievements along the way."

America still have eight games to play in the hexagonal, CONCACAF’s final round of World Cup qualifying, and Gulati is adamant the team is still in a good place.

"We remain confident that we have quality players to help us advance to Russia 2018, the form and growth of the team up to this point left us convinced that we need to go in a different direction," he said.

"With the next qualifying match in late March, we have several months to refocus the group and determine the best way forward to ensure a successful journey to qualify for our eighth-consecutive World Cup."

U.S. Soccer has not named a replacement for Klinsmann but Los Angeles Galaxy coach Bruce Arena is the favourite to get the job. The 65-year-old Arena previously led the U.S. team in the 2002 and 2006 World Cup cycles.