Klinsmann unhappy with USA performance

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann was left disappointed with parts of his team's performance despite their 4-0 thrashing of Guatemala.

A Carlos Castrillo own goal and efforts from Timmy Chandler, Clint Dempsey – via the penalty spot – and Chris Wondolowski saw USA to their big win.

But Klinsmann said there was still work to do for his team before they start their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign against Honduras on Tuesday.

"The performance? Not so nice," the German said.

"I'm not happy with that performance. I'm kind of disappointed with a couple of things: moving off the ball, speed of play, urgency.

"Things we talked about before were not executed the way we wanted them to be executed."

USA missed a penalty before they got their first goal, with Jozy Altidore having his spot-kick saved.

But Klinsmann said the chances created by Guatemala were more of a concern, despite the clean sheet.

"We gave some chances away that you can't afford on an international level, it was just too easy," he said.

"We didn't create enough. We have to talk through that … what's coming up is three-and-a-half weeks of a grind."