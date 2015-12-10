Klopp bemoans impact of icy pitch after Sion bore draw

Jurgen Klopp bemoaned the difficult playing conditions after his Liverpool side drew 0-0 against Sion to finish top of Group B in the Europa League.

The pitch at the Stade de Tourbillon was partially covered in ice and Klopp conceded it had an impact on the quality of the match, with both teams struggling for control on the surface.

"It wasn't our best football. Frozen ground is for other sports usually," he said, with the point enough to send Sion into the last 32 alongside Liverpool.

Klopp added: "We saw the pitch and we knew what could happen on a pitch like this but as a manager you have to ignore it.

"You don't always play your best in football. In England we have wind and rain and we don't just stay inside.

"Easy games you can't use but this was a difficult game and the first time we were together in this situation."

Klopp could face former club Borussia Dortmund - who he left at the end of last season following seven years in charge - in the knockout stages.

And the German said: "I'm looking forward to the draw now and we'll see what happens.

"The first thing you have to do in a match like this is show character - and that's what we did."