Klopp doesn't regret taking Liverpool job

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he has no regrets about moving to the Anfield, with the German insisting the job "gets better and better".

Klopp - who replaced Brendan Rodgers in October amid much fanfare - watched his Liverpool side go down to Manchester City in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday's League Cup final, highlighting the difficult task ahead in attempting to restore the club as a legitimate title contender.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has been subjected to some incredible highs and lows since taking charge against Tottenham almost five months ago, overseeing crushing wins over Chelsea (3-1), Manchester City (4-1) and Southampton (6-1), while suffering disappointing defeats to Crystal Palace (2-1), Newcastle United (2-0) and Watford (3-0).

And while it has been a topsy-turvy start to life, Klopp is happy at Liverpool, who are 11th in the Premier League standings as they prepare to face City again on Wednesday.

"I am 100 per cent excited about the challenge. It gets better and better, the more I see. Why? Because I know more. You can watch my story," Klopp said.

"I love the challenge. When I was younger, I thought I had no chance to be part of professional football and wanted to study medicine. I wanted to help people.

"I like to change things and help if it's possible. It's a hard way to go. I don't know what other names [Liverpool owners] FSG would have taken, but I think I am a really perfect solution. I like this."

Klopp added: "We can't be successful just because of the history of the club or the name of the manager or the names of the players.

"There are problems but we are in a good place to solve them. How long do we need for this? Time is very ­important.

"But nobody in England can win the league five or six years in a row, because the financial potential of all the teams is too big.

"To be a challenger is possible, though, you can be a part of it. That's what we have to be in the future. And to do that we have to make decisions.

"I feel absolutely perfect here. I know everyone here is working so hard. They just need a bit of help, and they need a hand to handle the pressure from the outside... but I can handle that.

"If I had gone to another club, would it have been easier? They would have had other problems. Next season, Pep Guardiola will find that it’s more rainy in Manchester than it is here or in Munich.

"Every day, it isn’t easy. And you are big favourites - so that’s another problem."