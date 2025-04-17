Jurgen Klopp 'unhappy' in current job - with shock move on cards: report

Liverpool fans will not be pleased when they hear one of the jobs Jurgen Klopp is reportedly weighing up

Manchester United to speak to Jurgen Klopp?
Jurgen Klopp might be about to leave Red Bull already (Image credit: Mjk GmbH)

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted to those close to him which two jobs could drag him back into management.

Klopp – ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever – shocked the footballing world last January when he announced that he was leaving his post with the Reds at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Twelve months later, the German coach became ‘Head of Global Soccer’ at Red Bull, overseeing their stable of clubs, but a new report suggests he’s already eyeing his next move.

Jurgen Klopp eyes two high-profile management jobs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield in July 2022.

Given his place in Liverpool's history, one of the roles he's eyeing could cause carnage (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Brazilian outlet OUL, however, all is not rosy for Klopp with the energy drink producers.

They reveal dissatisfaction from the German with his new gig, leading to two potential upcoming vacancies catching the 57-year-old’s eye.

Liverpool fans walk past a Jurgen Klopp mural following the German's shock announcement that he is leaving the Reds at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Klopp is revered on Merseyside, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown how quickly moods can shift (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian website states Klopp has told those close to him that he would return to management for Real Madrid or the Brazil national team.

Current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has already discussed the fact that he could be sacked after being dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal, and he himself is also in the frame for the Brazil job.

Any Bernabeu link-up is sure to provoke rage on Merseyside, given their ever-souring feelings towards Los Blancos, heightened this season by the Spanish side’s pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Seeing Klopp and their homegrown right-back pitch up together in the Spanish capital would likely be too much for most Liverpool fans to stomach.

Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Arsenal FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

If Klopp does fancy either of the two jobs, his fate will be heavily pinned to the next move of Carlo Ancelotti (Image credit: Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, given Klopp cited energy as one of the reasons for stepping away from the Liverpool job just over a year ago, the pressure-cooker environment of the Bernabeu or the intense scrutiny in Brazil are surely the last things the German wants to contend with.

Ancelotti is still in post, his potential move to Brazil is still active, and Klopp has only just got going at Red Bull – there are more than a few colossal moving parts here.

But who knows? It wouldn’t be the first time Klopp has stunned everyone in recent years.

