‘It was an incredible experience to go to Liverpool. I sang a Bavarian song for my initiation but it didn’t last long – after 30 seconds I got beer over my head’: German star reveals unruly welcome at Anfield from his team-mates

By Contributions from published

Liverpool players didn't enjoy one German players' initiation song...

9 Aug 1997: Karl-Heinz Riedle of Liverpool jumps above Dean Blackwell of Wimbledon during the FA Carling Premiership match at Selhurst Park in London, England. The match was drawn 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport
Liverpool star jumps for the ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were keen on adding experienced winners to their team in 1997, having picked up just one League Cup since the advent of the Premier League five years before.

Boasting a squad containing the likes of Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Paul Ince, and a young Michael Owen, Liverpool still wanted to add proven quality as they targeted a title tilt.

Manager Roy Evans called upon the experience of Karl-Heinz Riedle, fresh from winning the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and, at 31, had the experience and ability to inspire the squad to make that next step in the Premier League. For Riedle, the decision became easy once he realised his days at Dortmund were numbered under new management.

28 Dec 1998: Karl-Heinz Riedle of Liverpool celebrates his goal with Michael Owen during the FA Carling Premiership match against Newcastle United played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The match finished in a 4-2 victory for Liverpool. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

Riedle celebrates a goal with Owen (Image credit: Getty Images)

"After winning the Champions League, we went to a training camp during pre-season, and there had been rumours that Dortmund were struggling financially and were looking for money," Riedle exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

"For me, it was a good time to make a move, as I was already 31, and maybe the club also thought that it was the right time to sell me if they wanted to get some money for me. Then my agent called me to ask whether I would be keen to go to Liverpool. It sounded special and I was happy to go. Also, I wasn’t really getting along with our new coach at Dortmund [Nevio Scala], who had replaced Ottmar Hitzfeld after the final.

Martin Kree (centre) celebrates Borussia Dortmund's Champions League win alongside Andreas Moller and Karl-Heinz Riedle in 1997.

Riedle (right) celebrates winning the 1997 Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was quite strange from the beginning, because I had maybe my best pre-season ever in Switzerland – I was on fire – but I continuously ended up in the reserve team.

"There was a striker who had never played before and he was playing in my position. That made me think that something was going on. In hindsight, the decision was really good for me: it was an incredible experience to go to Liverpool and later Fulham. I spent the last four years of my career in England, so I never regretted it."

In signing for Liverpool, Riedle became the club's first German player in their history. In order to recognise his nationality, Riedle sung a song from his homeland for his initiation, though it wasn't best-received.

"It was a tradition that every new player had to sing at the Christmas party," Riedle adds. "I don’t remember the song I sang – I think it was a Bavarian song – but it didn’t last long, because after not even 30 seconds, I got all of the beer over my head. That was it!

9 Aug 1997: Karl-Heinz Riedle of Liverpool jumps above Dean Blackwell of Wimbledon during the FA Carling Premiership match at Selhurst Park in London, England. The match was drawn 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Riedle playing for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a very wild party anyway, where a lot of strange stuff happened. I think that was the last Christmas party Liverpool had at that time…"

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

