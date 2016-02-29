Klopp feeling like 's***' after cup loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left feeling like "s***" after his team's League Cup final loss to Manchester City.

The German's men suffered a 3-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to City at Wembley on Sunday after the encounter finished locked at 1-1 through 120 minutes.

Klopp was unwilling to hide his disappointment after the loss, but he urged Liverpool to bounce back.

"You have to feel a defeat. You can't say it wasn't important because it was," Klopp told a news conference.

"If my press officer would allow me to say s***, I'd say s***. That's normal, but only silly idiots stay on the floor and wait for the next defeat, you have to strike back.

"But you have to feel how it is like this – it's not the best moment."

Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana had spot-kicks saved in the shoot-out as Willy Caballero guided City to victory.

Klopp preferred to focus on the quality of his side's penalties and lamented a lack of luck.

"You need a little bit of luck in penalty shoot-outs, but I think of course you need to shoot a little bit better than we did," he said.

"They know how it works usually but today was not too difficult for the goalkeeper, but we were not too lucky.

"Simon [Mignolet] was two or three times really close to the ball so that's how it is and at the end we have to accept that we lost."