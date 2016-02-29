Klopp feeling like 's***' after cup loss
Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool to bounce back quickly from their loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left feeling like "s***" after his team's League Cup final loss to Manchester City.
The German's men suffered a 3-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to City at Wembley on Sunday after the encounter finished locked at 1-1 through 120 minutes.
Klopp was unwilling to hide his disappointment after the loss, but he urged Liverpool to bounce back.
"You have to feel a defeat. You can't say it wasn't important because it was," Klopp told a news conference.
"If my press officer would allow me to say s***, I'd say s***. That's normal, but only silly idiots stay on the floor and wait for the next defeat, you have to strike back.
"But you have to feel how it is like this – it's not the best moment."
Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana had spot-kicks saved in the shoot-out as Willy Caballero guided City to victory.
Klopp preferred to focus on the quality of his side's penalties and lamented a lack of luck.
"You need a little bit of luck in penalty shoot-outs, but I think of course you need to shoot a little bit better than we did," he said.
"They know how it works usually but today was not too difficult for the goalkeeper, but we were not too lucky.
"Simon [Mignolet] was two or three times really close to the ball so that's how it is and at the end we have to accept that we lost."
