Klopp frustrated by 'cabinet of curiosities'

Dortmund missed the chance to move off the bottom of the German top flight on Sunday, having slipped to 18th courtesy of Stuttgart's win earlier in the weekend, as they lost 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Defensive errors ultimately cost Klopp's men at the Commerzbank-Arena, with the club now bottom of the Bundesliga at this stage for the first time since the 1985-86 campaign.

While Klopp was left to rue the basic errors that led to Frankfurt's goals, he also felt a consistent approach will turn results around for last season's Bundesliga runners-up.

"Once again, we conceded this goal in an unusual way. It fits into our cabinet of curiosities," Klopp explained.

"It didn't really matter whether we lose 1-0 or 2-0 as we didn't score anyway.

"It doesn't matter how good you can play if you make the kind of errors we did. We played well, but not well enough.

"And I can't really say we set the world alight with our performance and were just unlucky.

"We will continue nevertheless and have to break through this situation. Ultimately it's about being more consistent in some areas to steer the game in the right direction."

Dortmund can move off the bottom, albeit potentially temporarily, against Hoffenheim at Signal Iduna Park on Friday.

Klopp feels he and his side need to earn back the trust of their fans, with some sections of the away support making their displeasure heard in Frankfurt.

"The fans supported us throughout the game. We are giving them a hard time at the moment," he added.

"They didn't celebrate us but we have given them few reasons to do so in the last couple of weeks.

"We know that we must work hard now to earn their trust back."