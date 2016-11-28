Klopp: Liverpool know probable outcome for Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for an update on the extent of Philippe Coutinho's ankle injury, but hinted he is fearing bad news.

The Brazil international had to leave Anfield in a protective boot on Saturday after suffering the problem in the first half of his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Fears Coutinho may have suffered ligament damage that would lead to a long spell out of the team continue after Klopp revealed the club were still waiting for scan results, even if he has an idea what the information may be.

"Coutinho we have to wait for a scan, then we will know how long he is out and we have to take it like it is," Klopp said at his pre-match media conference on Monday ahead of Liverpool's EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Leeds United.

"The best thing would be for Coutinho to not be out but it is not really likely.

"We have to wait for the final scan but we know what it will probably be."

Klopp insisted he would not take any chances with his line-up, but would not ring the changes if he did not have to despite coming up against Championship opposition in Leeds.

"We need a line-up that can stand the intensity of the game," he said.

"Leeds are in a good moment. We need to work hard in this game.

"We need to have a look at the players. We need to listen and figure if the players are ready or not. We can't take risks as we are not in this rhythm [of playing twice a week].

"I really have no idea what the team is. We don't want to rest one who doesn't need a rest.

"The plan is to find a line-up that can win. It is possible we make changes but it is possible we name a strong team.

"Garry Monk is a very, very promising young manager. I'm happy for him that it works out for him like this – it was a good idea to join Leeds. I felt he was unlucky [at Monk's former club Swansea City]."

Klopp thinks Roberto Firmino (calf) will be fit to face Leeds at Anfield on Tuesday and confirmed Simon Mignolet will start in goal, although Adam Lallana (groin) and Daniel Sturridge (calf) are set to miss out.