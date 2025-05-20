Liverpool target Florian Wirtz looks to be edging closer and closer to a dream Premier League move.

The Reds have expressed a valued interest in the talented midfielder who racked up an impressive 31 goal contributions for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen this season.

With Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also thought to be monitoring the 22-year-old's situation in Germany, one current Liverpool star is fearing the worst amid claims he could now quit the club, should Wirtz agree to a deal at Anfield.

Liverpool man could QUIT as Florian Wirtz rumours begin to intensify

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is reportedly close to joining Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no wonder Wirtz is interested in joining Arne Slot's exciting project on Merseyside, with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez also reportedly close to joining the Reds later this month.

But with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones all to compete with, could Wirtz's arrival come at the worst possible time for one of Slot's fringe players?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to make his team one of Europe's powerhouses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott is questioning whether enough space will be allowed for him in Slot's new-look Liverpool side, with previous reports suggesting the England Under-21 international is attracting interest from Wolves.

His recent comments seem to hint at an exit, and with his contract not set to expire until June 2027, a tough decision may soon have to be made for the betterment of his footballing career.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's been hard with how much I've played," he told Sky Sports following Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Brighton recently. "I've tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens. It's football at the end of the day and in my opinion, I just need to do what's best for my career.

"It's a tough one because I think every player wants to play each and every game, each and every minute, but sometimes it's not going to happen. It's about reflecting and seeing what I can do better in my position and just going from there. But you know, I'm here at the moment, still got one game left and I'm fully focused on that."

Harvey Elliott has made 25 appearances for Liverpool so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Elliott has performed well when relied upon by Slot, but if he wants to take his development to the very next level, perhaps a move elsewhere this summer would be best for all parties.

The Reds will lift the Premier League title this weekend, as they host Crystal Palace in their final outing of the campaign.