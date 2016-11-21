Klopp is sexy - Pulis scoffs at foreign manager fixation

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis feels he might have a kindred spirit in Burnley boss Sean Dyche when it comes to fighting the corner of homegrown managers in the Premier League.

Burnley travel to The Hawthorns to take on Albion on Monday, with both sides presently clear of relegation trouble.

On the eve of the season, Dyche suggested methods employed by the likes of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp drew praise that would not be forthcoming if used by British coaches.

Pulis, whose side beat champions Leicester City last time out following losses to Liverpool and City, addressed the issue with heavy sarcasm ahead of meeting Dyche on the touchline.

"That's the way it is, they come into the country, they're sexy, they're new, they're bright," Pulis said via the Birmingham Mail.

"That's fine, brilliant, not a problem for me.

"I'll listen to them [the media], they say Klopp trains them three times a day in pre-season, absolutely amazing.

"I'd never have thought of that.

"That's what Sean's on about, they do stuff that is astonishing that we've never heard of."