Klopp's arrival not good for British managers - Howe

AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said it is harder for British managers to get jobs in the Premier League following the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

Only seven full-time British managers work in the 20-team Premier League after Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool and Tim Sherwood was sacked by Aston Villa.

Howe, who is plotting Liverpool's downfall in the League Cup on Wednesday, had nothing but praise for Klopp but pointed to the German's appointment as a sign of foreigners taking over England's top flight.

"I think it's difficult for British coaches to get a job at the top clubs and may get harder as time goes by," Howe said.

"The more foreign managers who come in and do well the tougher it becomes for British guys. The challenge is for us prove we are good enough.

"The fact another really good football brain has come into this country is good. New ways of playing should be embraced.

"Jurgen is a manager of great reputation who has done magical things in his last job.

"I'm sure Liverpool will hope he can recreate that."