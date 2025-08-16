Thomas Frank is getting down to work as Spurs boss

Tottenham will begin the Premier League season with a new manager for the second time in three years, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou earlier this summer.

While the Australian came good on his promise to deliver silverware in his second season when he led Spurs to victory in the Europa League, securing Champions League football in the process, it came at the cost of a 17th-place Premier League finish.

That meant Daniel Levy swung the axe and moved to poach Thomas Frank from Brentford, who spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Bees, delivering their highest finish for 85 years.

O’Hara outlines why Spurs went for Frank

Even the Europa League could not save Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara admits he was not surprised to see Postecoglou go.

“You can’t finish 17th and lose 22 league games in a season as Tottenham manager, regardless of the Europa League win,” he tells FourFourTwo. “It was an amazing achievement from Ange, but Daniel Levy didn’t think things were going to improve in the Premier League.

Jamie O'Hara during his Spus days (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was relegation form - as an owner, you can’t risk having that type of season again. You have to be in the top eight as the manager of Tottenham, otherwise you get the sack.”

O’Hara also highlights Frank’s track record of developing young players as a key part in the boardroom’s decision-making process this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That’s one of the main reasons he’s got the job,” O’Hara continues. “Spurs have a young squad with Brennan Johnson, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, Mathys Tel, a lot of players they want to become better.

“He improved people like Mikkel Damsgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade at Brentford, so if he can do that at Tottenham, you’re going to see better results.

Frank inherits Champions League football at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I like him, he deserves his opportunity. He knows how to get people organised and playing good football, he did really well on a budget at Brentford. I like the way he talks to the media, too.

“He’s taking over a squad that were terrible last season but have Champions League football, it’s literally the best opportunity to take over a football club. You’ve got a team who can’t get any worse than 17th. He’ll do well.”