Koeman hails Southampton's Anfield character

Ronald Koeman feels Southampton showed character to earn a share of the spoils in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Christian Benteke broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 77th minute before Sadio Mane - who was sent off in stoppage time - salvaged a point for Southampton with his 86th-minute goal.

"Of course I'm happy about the final 1-1," said Koeman.

"We knew it would be a difficult game. There were not a lot of chances for Liverpool or for us. It was a hard game and maybe one goal would've decided the victory for one of the two teams.

"But we showed great character after the 1-0 down. It was a good reaction of the team and we scored the 1-1. That was a great moment.

"I think we deserved at least one point, but it wasn't good enough to win the game. I think our offensive performance wasn't on the level what you need to win the game against teams like Liverpool."

Mane's goal was his sixth of the season in all competitions and Koeman said: "It was a great header from the back and Sadio was there where you like to be as a striker.

"Sadio had already had two or three dangerous moments and with maybe a little bit more luck he was one-on-one."