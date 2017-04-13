Kompany available for crucial stage of Manchester City's season

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is fully fit ahead of what could be a crucial period in his side's season, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Belgium international played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea but was an unused substitute for last weekend's 3-1 win over Hull City at Etihad Stadium.

City face Southampton this weekend before travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, with the rearranged derby with Manchester United taking place just four days later.

Guardiola expects Kompany to play his part after confirming that the centre-back had been rested against Hull purely as a precaution.

"After the game against Chelsea he had a little problem in his legs, and we didn't want to take the risk," Guardiola told a news conference.

"Of course the good news is he was able to play 90 minutes in a tough game at Stamford Bridge at a high level.

"What I've seen in the last few days [suggests] he's ready for the next game. Hopefully in the next period and the future he can do that."

Guardiola confirmed that Bacary Sagna and Gabriel Jesus are still out with respective adductor and metatarsal injuries but City have an otherwise clean bill of health for the game at St Mary's Stadium.

The Catalan added: "Southampton are having an exceptional season. They have a good manager and players in all positions. They have very good midfielders, the strikers are so fast, the wingers can play inside, all of them good quality.

"I was really impressed when they came here [in October, in a 1-1 draw] in what was a busy time for us. It will be a really good test."

Guardiola would not reveal whether Claudio Bravo will keep his place in goal, after the Chile international replaced Willy Caballero for the Hull game, but yet again conceded the first shot on target he faced.

"Every weekend I will decide who will play," he said.

"I have confidence in both Bravo and Caballero. I will decide for Saturday. It depends on the way the opponent plays, what I see in the training sessions."